Looks like Diddy’s kids might need to find a new hobby before they end up with their own set of legal problems. Over the weekend, Christian, Quincy, and Justin were apparently out at Hollywood’s Unruly Agency Halloween bash, hosted by influencer Tara Electra, when things went south. The trio reportedly surrounded Ray J, allegedly upset over some less-than-flattering comments he’d made about their dad’s current legal issues.

In true Ray J fashion, he wasn’t having it. After things got tense, he called up Wack 100 for advice. But let’s be real—keeping things private isn’t Wack’s strong suit. The second he got off the call, he posted all the details online, turning this little Halloween scuffle into an internet spectacle.

Then, like something out of a Halloween miracle, Chris Brown swooped in to save the day. Yep, Breezy just so happened to be driving by and decided to step in. According to sources, he defused the situation with Ray’s manager and managed to pull Justin and Christian away before things got even messier.

Looks like Diddy’s kids might need a reminder that Hollywood drama doesn’t always stay in Hollywood. Let’s hope they find a new path to follow—preferably one that doesn’t land them next to Dad.

Diddy’s Kids Are Trying to Follow in His Footsteps… Straight to a Jail Cell was originally published on themorninghustle.com