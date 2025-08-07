Big Ginn Talks Music, Life & Creativity on DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Rising artist Big Ginn, from Charlotte’s west side, recently joined DJ Remedy on the “DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast” on K97.5 to discuss his music, inspirations, and life beyond the stage. Proudly representing the 704 area, Big Ginn emphasized how his community shapes both his character and music, remarking on the unique energy and challenges of Charlotte’s west side.

During the interview, Big Ginn described himself as “the next thing smoking,” sharing his drive to take over the music game.

He spotlighted his energetic new single, “Do It Like That,” available on all platforms, calling it a song for the club, the ladies, and anyone ready to dance. Big Ginn also delivered a freestyle, highlighting his skillful flow and storytelling.

The conversation revealed more than just music. Outside the studio, Big Ginn is passionate about painting cars and fishing.

For him, customizing vehicles is another creative outlet influenced by North Carolina’s car culture—think big box Chevys and custom rides. Fishing serves as his way to relax and connect with his roots, and he even shared plans to start a fishing channel online, hoping to give fans a glimpse into another side of his life.

Big Ginn’s authenticity and connection to his community stand out, making him a multi-talented artist to watch.