New Report Reveals NC Teachers Rank 2nd For Spending Out of Pocket

NC Teachers Among Highest in U.S. for Spending Their Own Money on Classroom Supplies

Published on August 11, 2025

North Carolina teachers are spending big out of their own pockets — over $1,600 a year on classroom supplies — making them the second-highest in the country. A new report shows teachers in several states are facing similar challenges. Many in NC are even working second jobs to get by.

Governor Josh Stein is calling on lawmakers to boost school funding to ease the burden on educators.

