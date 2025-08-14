Suave Da Smooth Goat Talks 90s Hip-Hop Revival on DJ Remedy Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

In a recent episode of the DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast, Suave Da Smooth Goat, the lyrical hip-hop and R&B artist from Charlotte’s east side, shared his journey, inspirations, and vision for the future of music.

Known for his smooth delivery and dedication to the craft, Suave is on a mission to revive the golden era of 90s and 2000s hip-hop and R&B.

“Right now, it’s missing in the game,” Suave said, emphasizing his commitment to bringing back the soulful vibes that defined the era. When asked about his musical influences, he didn’t hesitate to name legends like Tupac and Lil Wayne, showcasing his deep respect for the pioneers of the genre.

DJ Remedy praised Suave’s dedication, noting, “You didn’t skip steps. You took the time to study the craft and meet the industry’s requirements.”

Suave’s response was humble yet confident, describing himself as “an underdog that’s a big dog” and a “hit maker” ready to make waves.

The episode also featured a live freestyle session where Suave showcased his lyrical prowess, leaving listeners in awe. His track “Baddest in the Room” further solidified his reputation as an artist to watch.

Suave credits his success to his relentless grind and the support of his team.

“Shout out to my marketing panda, my uncle, my co-manager D Sir, and my homeboy Mac,” he said, highlighting the importance of collaboration in his journey.

With his talent, work ethic, and vision, Suave Da Smooth Goat is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry.