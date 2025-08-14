Copernacus Tha Don Drops Gems & Bars on DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

On the latest episode of the DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast, rising hip-hop artist Copernacus Tha Don brought his unique energy and lyrical prowess to the mic.

Known for his out-of-this-world persona, Copernacus shared insights into his artistry, inspirations, and what sets him apart in today’s music scene.

When asked about the meaning behind his name, Copernacus explained, “I know [Copernicus] was an astronomer from the 1700s who studied space. I put my own twist on it—my definition of Copernacus is just me being out of this world.” This cosmic perspective is evident in his music, which he describes as a craft he takes seriously. “I want to give the crowd something truly satisfying, something that leaves an imprint on their memory,” he said.

Copernacus also touched on his love for impersonations, a skill that’s earned him attention on social media.

“I’m just a fan of the game,” he shared, citing influences like Bernie Mac, Eddie Murphy, Nas, Tupac, and Jay-Z. His old-school roots and respect for the craft shine through in his performances, blending nostalgia with fresh creativity.

The episode culminated in a fiery freestyle where Copernacus delivered bars that showcased his lyrical depth and wordplay. Lines like “Being so ahead of my time, that’s 2259” left listeners in awe, solidifying his claim as “the best rapper in CLT.”

Fans can follow Copernacus Tha Don on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to keep up with his journey.

As DJ Remedy put it, “This guy is holding it down for the culture.”

Check out the full episode of DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast!