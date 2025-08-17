Icy Girl ‘Goaaaaaals!’ Saweetie Spotted Saweetly Smooching Soccer Star Jadon Sancho After He Tattoos Her Middle Name

Saweetie is sparking speculation that she hit an Icy Girl “goooooooal” by kicking it and canoodling with English soccer star, Jadon Sancho, who may have confirmed their relationship in a pretty permanent way.

The Chelsea Football Club baller, 25, seems to really be feeling the Icy Girl as TMZ spotted him with some new ink of the rapper’s middle name, Qiava, behind his ear after a photo of the pair at a tattoo parlor hit the internet.

Saweetie’s government name is Diamonté Qiava Valentin Harper.

The tattoo shop, The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Santa Monica, also revealed that the couple kissed and canoodled as the athlete covered up a former piece dedicated to an ex as Saweetie watched.

I know that’s right!

TheShadeRoom reports that fans are now speculating that the pair may have been on a baecation together earlier this summer as they each posted photos from Turks and Caicos with similar backgrounds and surroundings.

Internet sleuths also managed to find a photo of the pair hugging during a soccer match in January and zoomed in on a photo the UK baller posted in May, which seemingly shows Saweetie as his phone lock screen. God forbid a man manifests his dream girl.

Saweetie’s Dating History

Saweetie has been pretty private about her personal life since her split from Quavo in 2021. She responded to claims that she’d caused their demise, saying,

“I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.” Following that she dated YG but the two called it quits in 2024.

She also shook off messy rumors that she slept with Chris Brown, after he claimed he’d been intimate with Saweetie during their relationship.

Now, most recently, messy miserables have resurfaced allegations that she had an intimate relationship with Offset during his marriage to Cardi. Quavo first fueled the rumor on a track where he alleged that an ex “f**d his dog” behind his back.

Back in 2023, Cardi responded to the rumor on The Jason Lee Show, saying she didn’t believe it after doing some research.

“I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do, I’m gonna find out the truth,” said Cardi according to VIBE.“You know I was finding out that truth in and out. So if I entertain something that I know is not true on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true, because you’re addressing it.’ But when I don’t address it, it’s true as well.”

She continued,

“So, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m just not gonna entertain the bullsh*t.’ Because if I entertain it, it’s gonna keep going longer and longer. At the end of the day, I know what’s going on in my house.”

Perhaps all that drama is why Saweetie decided to take her heart across the pond for safekeeping away from these messy American boys.

Most recently, Saweetie said she was clear on what she wants in a relationship after enduring some tough breakups, telling InStyle in February:

“Anything that may be trying to compete with my goals, with my ambitions, with my priorities… I no longer second-guess my career, and if you can’t understand it, then respectfully, get out of my way.”

We know that’s riiiiiight!





