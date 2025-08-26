Source: RoyalTea / Radio One Digital

Today is National Dog Day, a special day dedicated to celebrating the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy that dogs bring into our lives.

For me, this day is extra meaningful. I adopted my first dog last June, shortly after my mother-in-law passed away. We were looking for an emotional support companion to help us through the grief, and he has brought so much love, comfort, and even a little chaos into our home. Rocket has been a great addition to our family! (See his picture above.)

National Dog Day also highlights the importance of adoption. Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters across the country for loving homes, and events like adoption fairs make it easier than ever to find your perfect companion. You can check out some of the pets at the Wake County Animal Shelter here.

National Dog Day Freebies:

Petco | Bring your dog to your local Petco store on Aug. 26 to celebrate National Dog Day and ring in the fall season with a free Pumpkin Pup Cup , anytime from 6 to 8 p.m.

| Bring your dog to your local Petco store on Aug. 26 to celebrate National Dog Day and ring in the fall season with , anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. Dunkin | Enjoy a free Dunkin’ pup cup.

| Enjoy a free Dunkin’ pup cup. Caribou Coffee | Perks members can order a FREE pup cup

So, whether you’re taking your dog for an extra-long walk, spoiling them with treats, or considering giving a shelter dog a forever home, take a moment today to appreciate the pups in your life. They’re more than pets; they’re family.

Happy National Dog Day!