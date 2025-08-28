Juju the Badbone Talks Music, Family, and Future Aspirations

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Rapper Juju the Badbone recently joined DJ Remedy on episode 79 of the “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast to discuss her evolving career, musical roots, and motivations.

The Durham, North Carolina native, who currently resides in Washington, D.C., expressed a strong desire to reconnect with her hometown, which she credits as the foundation of her musical journey.

Juju shared that her passion for music began at a young age, inspired by her uncle, a DJ known as “Disco Kid.”

This early exposure led her to learn instruments, starting with the drums, and explore poetry, which she eventually merged into songwriting. While she initially started as a singer, she discovered her talent for rapping during an artist development session and has focused on it ever since.

Her influences are deeply rooted in Southern hip-hop, citing artists like Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and Project Pat. She also mentioned being compared to female rappers such as Mia X and the late Gangsta Boo.

Beyond music, Juju is a mother to seven-year-old twins, who she calls her biggest supporters. She emphasized her commitment to family, highlighted by her second annual “Cousins Cookout” music event, a gathering designed to unite her creative family members. Juju’s music aims to tell stories, promote self-motivation, and make people feel good, blending thoughtful narratives with tracks that make you want to dance.

Looking ahead, she has her sights set on major stages like Rolling Loud, aspiring to tour with her children by her side.