Second Chance Pet Adoptions Advocates for Animal Welfare

Mia Xavier, executive director of Second Chance Pet Adoptions, joined RoyalTea on K97.5 Tuesday morning to discuss the growing need for pet adoption and community support for local animal welfare initiatives.

Xavier emphasized that adopting pets saves lives while providing families with loyal companions.

“Every adoption opens up space for another animal in need,” she told listeners. “We’re not just finding homes—we’re creating lifelong bonds that benefit both pets and families.”

Second Chance Pet Adoptions has facilitated over 2,800 adoptions since its founding in 2018. The organization focuses on rescuing abandoned and surrendered animals from high-kill shelters throughout the region.

“We see animals that have been given up for various reasons,” Xavier explained. “Sometimes it’s financial hardship, moving situations, or family changes. These pets deserve another chance at happiness.”

The conversation highlighted the organization’s comprehensive approach to pet placement. All animals receive medical care, behavioral assessment, and spay or neuter services before adoption. This process ensures successful matches between pets and families.

Xavier urged listeners to consider adoption before purchasing pets from breeders or pet stores. She also outlined ways community members can help beyond adoption, including fostering, volunteering at events, and donating supplies.

“Even small contributions make a difference,” Xavier said. “Whether it’s donating old towels, volunteering for two hours monthly, or sharing our social media posts, every action helps save lives.”

Interested listeners can visit Second Chance Pet Adoptions’ website to view available animals or learn about volunteer opportunities. The organization hosts adoption events every Saturday at local pet supply stores throughout the metro area.

Second Chance will also participate in the upcoming Ricci Rescue in the Park event, a major opportunity for community members to meet adoptable pets, happening September 13. Xavier noted that special events like this help generate additional awareness and encourage even more families to choose adoption.



