Pretty Girls Love Tennis! A Gallery Of Glamour Girlies, Classy Creators & Sporty Stunners Who Served Winning Looks At The 2025 US Open

A timeee was had at this year’s star-studded US Open that brought out the finest (and flyest) influencers, culture-shifters, and stars including H.E.R., Simone Biles, Issa Rae, Lori Harvey, and everyone’s favorite new IT-GIRL Olandria to the glamorous affair in the heart of Flushing, NY.

Whether you cared about tennis or not didn’t matter amidst a dynamic cavalcade of winning looks, $100 chicken nuggets with caviar, and exquisite vibes curated by a bevy of brands including Cadillac (the official vehicle of the Open), Burberry, Grey Goose, and more.

At the center of it all was former NCAA tennis champion-turned-content creator Ayan Broomfield who brought amazing Black women together for fellowship, picture-perfect selfies, and themed cocktails in exclusive suites.

With social media’s undivided attention, the Founder of Ayan’s Aces–a bold initiative where she partners with brands to bring Black women to tennis tournaments–made history with Grey Goose by hosting the first-ever Black women suite at the US Open.

And yes, the Honey Deuce cocktails were flowing!

My focus was to showcase Black female influencers, fill a room with successful Black women, and use each individual platform to get this message out,” said Broomfield in an interview with W Magazine. “In all my years of attending tennis tournaments, hosting the Ayan’s Aces suite was the most meaningful experience.” One of the beautiful things about tennis is that it’s global,” she continued. “I’ve been really focused on getting it done here in the U.S., just because of familiarity and access, but I want women of color all over the world to be able to experience tennis matches.

Will you be making your way to the US Open (or any sporting event) soon? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of glamour girlies who served winning looks at the US Open on the flip.

