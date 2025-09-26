It’s National Pancake Day: RoyalTea’s Blueberry Pancakes

Source: spendwithpennies.com

It’s National Pancake Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by making pancakes at home! Skip the line at the restaurant and try this easy, fluffy blueberry pancake recipe that’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even dessert.

Ingredients (Serves 4):

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

3 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 ¼ cups milk

1 egg

3 tbsp melted butter

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Make a well in the center and whisk in the milk, egg, vanilla extract and melted butter until just combined. Gently fold in the blueberries. Heat a lightly greased skillet or griddle over medium heat. Pour ¼ cup of batter per pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook another 1–2 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm with syrup, butter, or extra blueberries on top.

Tip: For extra fluff, separate the egg, beat the white until stiff, and fold it into the batter before cooking.

Celebrate National Pancake Day by enjoying this classic stack. Don’t forget to share a pic of your creation on social media and tag me @therealroyaltea.