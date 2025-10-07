Ayzo Talks Music, Manifestation on DJ Remedy Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Artist Ayzo joined DJ Remedy on the K 97.5 “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast to discuss his new 17-track project, “Rich by 2026,” and his journey in the music industry.

Ayzo explained that the album’s title is more than just a name; it is a declaration.

“It’s like a prophecy,” he said. “It’s like a manifestation… I’m claiming I’m rich by 2026.”

He decided to release a full-length album after a year-long hiatus from dropping new music. While he was consistently performing and recording, he felt it was time to share the work he had accumulated.

“I’m sitting on all this music that’s money just sitting here doing nothing,” Ayzo explained. “So I’m gonna go ahead and put this out.”

The artist shared that his musical journey began at age 13, inspired by his father’s love for music and a wide range of genres.

“He was always have a system in his car and music all the time,” Ayzo recalled. Early influences included old-school funk, which he says shaped his “bouncy stuff,” and the lyricism of Lil Wayne.

“The part that smidge I got is this was birthed by Wayne,” he stated.

Discussing the modern music landscape, both Ayzo and DJ Remedy stressed the importance of evolving and blending old and new styles. Ayzo emphasized the need for artists to embrace change rather than resist it.

“You got to blend it,” he said. “Bring the old to the new. Take the new to the old. Like, blended.”

The interview concluded with Ayzo performing a live freestyle, showcasing the talent that has defined his career.