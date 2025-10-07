Norf2X Talks Music, Hustle & Culture on DJ Remedy Freestyles Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Artist Norf2X joined DJ Remedy on the “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast to discuss his authentic approach to music, the challenges facing independent artists, and his life as an entrepreneur.

Norf2X, originally from Richmond, Virginia, describes his musical style as “pain rap” rooted in genuine life experiences. He avoids listening to other rappers for inspiration, aiming to keep his sound unique and truthful.

“It’s my story, for real, like, everyday life,” Norf2X said. “Anybody can relate to it if you going through something… We all got problems.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The conversation turned to the financial realities of the music industry. Both Norf2X and DJ Remedy discussed the disconnect between artists who project wealth and their reluctance to invest in marketing. They noted how scammers who sell false dreams make it difficult for legitimate professionals trying to help artists grow.

“It makes it bad for us that really want to work with the artist,” DJ Remedy said.

Beyond music, Norf2X is a business owner. He runs Start to Finish Movers, a Black-owned moving company he promotes on Facebook. He emphasized the importance of discipline in both his artistic and business pursuits.

“You gotta be disciplined and be able to cover, man,” Norf2X stated, highlighting the value of smart financial decisions over flashy spending.

He also gave a preview of his upcoming single, “Burn,” produced by CJ, describing its feel-good, laid-back vibe. The track is part of his forthcoming album, “All In Volume One.”