Adopt Love This October: Reduced Fees at Wake County Animal Center

Source: N/a / n/a

October is pulling double duty as National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and National Pit Bull Appreciation Month, and the Wake County Animal Center is marking the moment with a heartwarming deal for future pet parents.

Right now, dogs who’ve been at the shelter for more than two weeks can be adopted for just $25, while cats are only $5. Every pet goes home spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, so families can focus on bonding from day one.

One of the pups waiting for her big break is Marcy, a sweet long-term resident who’s spent more than 100 days at the shelter. Staff and volunteers give her love and enrichment daily, but everyone agrees: nothing replaces a real home and a cozy couch.

Love Local? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

There are currently over 100 dogs and about 30 cats at the center, plus dozens more in foster care. The shelter is open every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., except on holidays, making it easy to stop by and meet your new best friend.

On a personal note, I adopted my own dog, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. You think you’re rescuing them, but the truth is, they rescue you right back. Check out my fur baby below!

Source: RoyalTea / Radio One Digital

If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is the perfect time to do it, and a shelter pet like Marcy could be the missing piece in your life.