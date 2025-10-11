Storm Off the Coast Could Hit the Triangle This Weekend

Source: NWS Indianapolis / NWS Indianapolis

A developing storm system in the Atlantic is heading toward North Carolina and is expected to affect the coast. Forecasters warn that the system could still deliver tropical storm–like conditions, including heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and strong wind gusts.

According to the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City, the storm began forming overnight Thursday into Friday near the Florida and Georgia coastline. It’s projected to move north, tracking either along or just off the Carolinas’ coast through the weekend.

Rain is expected to begin Saturday, with wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph and temperatures remaining in the 60s. The system will begin to pull away by Monday, allowing skies to clear as it moves northeast gradually.

Beginning Tuesday, a stretch of pleasant, dry weather is expected to settle in and carry through the rest of the week. That’s perfect timing for the kickoff of the 2025 North Carolina State Fair on Thursday.

