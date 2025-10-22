Hornets Open Season at Home Against the Nets

Source: Joshua Gateley / Getty

The Charlotte Hornets will tip off their 2025-26 NBA season at home Wednesday night, hosting the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the Hornets enter as 5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 226.5.

Charlotte is looking for a fresh start after a tough 19-63 season, which included a 10-42 record in Eastern Conference play. Last season, the Hornets averaged 7.4 steals, 4.5 blocks, and 14.9 turnovers per game.

Brooklyn also struggled last year, finishing 26-56 overall and 14-37 in the East. The Nets shot 43.7% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Charlotte will be without two key players to start the season, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Grant Williams (ACL) are both sidelined with injuries.

The Hornets will look to set the tone early at home as they aim to bounce back and show progress in year two under head coach Charles Lee.

