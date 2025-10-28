Payper Talks New Music and Industry on DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

North Carolina’s own Payper delivered powerful advice for aspiring artists during his recent appearance on episode 84 of the DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast. The Clarkton native spoke on his journey, the changing music landscape, and his dedication to authentic storytelling in hip-hop.

Payper and DJ Remedy reminisced about a time before social media when artist showcases and radio play were more accessible. Reflecting on the current industry, Payper emphasized the need for artists to hustle and invest in themselves. He offered a crucial piece of advice for those coming from smaller communities.

“Do not be scared to leave your home,” he urged. “Your biggest fan is a stranger.”

A self-proclaimed fan of lyrical storytellers like Scarface and Jay-Z, Payper is committed to bringing that same substance back to the forefront.

This passion is the driving force behind his upcoming project, “Vision Intelligence Equals Wealth,” which drops on December 4. He described the album as an honest look into his life, covering “struggles, ups, downs, the bad, good mental states, everything.”

“I want to make it where it’s a no-skipper,” he explained. “I want to make it where it’s heartfelt… trying to bring that feeling back.” The insightful conversation highlighted his message that success is built on passion, hard work, and the courage to step outside your comfort zone.