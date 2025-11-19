Source: Steven Garcia / Getty

Red Panda’s Triumphant Return: Iconic Halftime Performer Back in Action After Injury

The iconic halftime performer, Red Panda, has made a triumphant return to the court after recovering from a severe wrist injury.

Known for her dazzling unicycle act, where she flips bowls onto her head with precision, Red Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, had been sidelined since July 2025 following a fall during a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup performance.

The injury, caused by a damaged unicycle pedal, required surgery and months of recovery.

Fans and fellow performers rallied around her during this challenging time, sending well-wishes and support.

After months of rehabilitation, Red Panda returned to the spotlight in November 2025, performing at a Chicago Bulls game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Donning a Michael Jordan No. 45 jersey, she captivated the crowd with her signature act, proving she hadn’t missed a beat.

Her comeback symbolizes resilience and dedication, as she continues to inspire audiences with her artistry and skill.

With over 30 years of experience and countless performances, Red Panda remains a beloved figure in sports entertainment, embodying the spirit of perseverance.

