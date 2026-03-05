Hometown Heroics: Cardi B Surprises Fans In Texas With An Appearance From Thee Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their hit song 'WAP' together, delighting the audience.

Megan and Cardi's friendship was previously rumored to be strained due to Megan's ex-boyfriend.

Cardi clarified she remains neutral and supportive of both Megan and her ex-boyfriend Pardi.

Cardi B treated her Houston audience to a guest appearance from a hometown hero.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Wednesday, March 4, Cardi performed for a sold-out crowd at Houston’s Toyota Center. While fans were just excited to see Little Miss Drama herself, she treated BardiGang to a big surprise, bringing out thee Houston hottie herself: Megan Thee Stallion.

The beloved rap duo took the stage together to perform their No. 1 hit “WAP,” which—unsurprisingly—had the crowd going wild. The performance began with Cardi rapping the first verse while seated on the stage in a sparkly red outfit. Then, she stood up to announce, “Ladies and gentlemen, your very own, Houston’s finest, Megan Thee Stallion!”

That’s when Megan rose up out of the stage floor via a trap door in a sparkly tartan mini skirt and matching top, jumping right into her verse on the 2020 hit song. Cardi hopped right back on the mic as Meg twerked, with Cardi playfully slapping Thee Stallion’s famous rear-end. Both of them dropped it low as shirtless male dancers tossed stacks of cash around the stage, making the crowd go wild.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After the show, Megan took to social media to post a picture of the two backstage, making kissy faces at the camera as they pushed their faces against one another. Cardi reposted the sweet picture on X and added the message, “I love you so so so so so soooooo much!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 thank you for coming.”

This reunion comes a little over a year after fans were convinced Megan Thee Stallion was keeping her distance from Cardi due to Cardi’s relationship with Meg’s ex, Parison Fontaine.

Pardi was a writer on the Bronx rapper’s 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy. He went on to date Meg in 2020, which ended with a messy split in 2023 with allegations that he’d cheated on her.

Fast forward to February 2025, Pardison posted a snippet of an unreleased collab with Cardi that he was gearing up to drop, writing: “It’s BEEN 8 YEARS @iamcardib. GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!!! N THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS!!!”

The second this news made its way online, Megan’s fans immediately came for Cardi, claiming she was doing her friend dirty. In response to all the chatter, the former Love & Hip Hop star took to X Spaces to make it clear that she’s friends with both of them and she’s not picking a side.

“I wanna make this very clear. When I f**k with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their s**t,” she said. “Because when it comes to relationships, some bulls**t will always happen and one thing about me—I’m gonna stay neutral and I’m gonna stay the f**k out of it. And both of y’all can attest to that that’s how I really am.”

She continued,

“I don’t wanna hear nothing because I f**k with both of y’all and God forbid some s**t happen, I don’t want to be in the middle of nobody s**t. None of that s**t is my f**king business. So stop f**king harassing me, stop calling me a f**ked up person, stop calling me a f**k b***h because that’s not what I am.”

Cardi and Pardi did end up dropping the song, “Toot It Up”—but judging from Meg’s surprise appearance at Cardi’s tour, it seems like there’s no hard feelings.

The post Hometown Heroics: Cardi B Surprises Fans In Texas With An Appearance From Thee Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion appeared first on Bossip.

Hometown Heroics: Cardi B Surprises Fans In Texas With An Appearance From Thee Houston Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on bossip.com