Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Buffie The Body Hops In On The Netflix Documentary Trend

Buffie The Body, one of the top video vixens of her era, has long closed that chapter of her life and spoofs her image in the trend.

Published on July 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DJ Kay Slay Birthday Smash Out Hosted by Buffie the Body

Buffie The Body was one of the top video vixens of her era and has since moved away from that life into other ventures. Hopping on the hilarious Netflix documentary trend, Buffie The Body drops a spoof of her life as a gardener in a new clip.

As spotted on social media, Buffie The Body shared the Netflix documentary trend video last weekend with the following caption:

I mean, some of y’all are really expecting me to still be in a swimsuit, doing photoshoots, music videos and hosting events?

I haven’t done any of that in over 13 years.

The yard work, carpentry, home improvement, fitness, etc. are things I do in my spare time because I enjoy it.

I live an ordinary lifestyle. Nothing extra. Just simple.

And sure enough, a quick scan of Buffie’s Instagram page shows her working on various tasks in her garden, offering gardening tips, showing off her handiwork crafting outfits, and posting the occasional selfie.

Long gone are the magazine-cover-style shoots and hip-hugging bikinis. These days, Buffie The Body really is Buffie The Gardener. Continued success to her.

Photo: Getty

Buffie The Body Hops In On The Netflix Documentary Trend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Entertainment  |  Weso

Nicki Minaj Hit With Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Legal Fees

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Buffie The Body Hops In On The Netflix Documentary Trend

News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Beloved Members of Band Da Pond Among 10 Killed In Bahamas Plane Crash

Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

Guess Who's Bizzack: Freddy Krueger Returns As A New 'Nightmare On Elm Street' Film Is In The Works

4 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Kamala Harris' Lindsey Graham Tribute Gets Slandered

12 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Hunter Biden & Far-Right Dweeb Nick Fuentes Nearly Scrap In Hotel Room: Report

20 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Jordan Walker Makes History With Thrilling 2026 MLB Home Run Derby Win

North Carolina  |  Glyniss Wiggins

NC Reports 240 ‘Explosive’ Cyclosporiasis Cases: How to Stay Safe

Entertainment  |  Weso

Rihanna Calls Herself “Rusty” During Surprise JAŸ-Z Guest Appearance

Music  |  Keyaira Kelly

Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Residency Leaves Some ‘Blueprint’ Fans Wanting More

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close