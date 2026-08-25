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India Royale Remained Composed During Lil Durk Trial

Zül-Qarnain Says India Royale Remained “Composed” During Lil Durk Trial

Muslim activist Zül-Qarnain appeared during the first two days of Lil Durk’s trial and spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about supporting all parties involved.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Muslim activist Zül-Qarnain appeared during the first two days of Lil Durk’s trial and spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about supporting all parties involved.

At the request of Durk’s father, Dontay “Big Durk” Banks, Zül attended the trial to advocate for a fair case. He has relationships with both sides and wanted to make the proceedings were reported without bias.

Zül also spoke about his previous efforts to help bring peace between Lil Durk and Quando Rondo. Last year, he sat down with Quando and discussed the possibility of reconciliation between the two artists. Zül believes their shared Islamic faith could help them put their differences aside.

He also revealed that he spoke with Durk before his arrest about ending the ongoing conflict between OTF and Quando Rondo. According to Zül, Durk told him he would be open to reconciliation. 

As the trial got underway, prosecutors presented evidence against Smurk. Several familiar faces were also in attendance, including India Royale, OTF Doodie, G Herbo, Dreezy and more.

Controversial blogger Trap Lore Ross was also covering the trial in person. Zül and Doodie allowed him to remain but made it clear that they wanted him to keep his coverage fair.

“Well, they’re letting him make it, that’s why you see us talking to him. We’re just telling him to be fair, don’t be biased, and don’t speak negatively.”

One viral moment involved India Royal leaving the courtroom. Zül clarified that despite the circumstances, she remained composed and continued to stand by Durk and his family.

“She is very composed, very eloquent, very classy, she’s not speaking any of the media, which I don’t blame her. She is here to support her husband, her family is also here. She’s aligned with Durk’s mother and Doodie just basically gave her a hug and I gave her respect.”

Watch the full interview below. 


Zül-Qarnain Says India Royale Remained “Composed” During Lil Durk Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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