21 SAVAGE Live with Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and Stunna 4 Vegas

The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2019 Aggie Homecoming Concert will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The all-star lineup will include 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Stunna 4 Vegas and a special surprise guest.

