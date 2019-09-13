21 SAVAGE Live with Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and Stunna 4 Vegas

- Date/time: October 26th
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
- Phone: 336-373-7400
- Address: 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27403
- Web: More Info
The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2019 Aggie Homecoming Concert will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
The all-star lineup will include 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Stunna 4 Vegas and a special surprise guest.
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!
