4th Annual Boo Bash Halloween Costume Block Party

  • Date/time: October 31st, 9:00pm to November 1st, 2:00am
  • Venue: Solas / NOIR
  • Address: 419 Glenwood, Raleigh, NO, 27603
  • Web: More Info

Thursday, October 31st @9p-2a

2 Clubs – 4 DJ’s – 1 Magic Ticket!

SOLAS

{419 Glenwood Ave}

Patio : Sip n’ Chill

2nd Floor : R&B / Hip Hop with DJ Highrise

Rooftop : International / Reggae with DJ Fresh J

Hosted By K97.5’s AutumnJoi Live & Brian Dawson 

NOIR

{425 Glenwood Ave}

Patio : Sip n’ Chill

Main Floor : Hip Hop & Old Skool with DJ Grant

*Prizes for the best male & female, group and couple costumes*

