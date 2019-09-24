4th Annual Boo Bash Halloween Costume Block Party

Thursday, October 31st @9p-2a

2 Clubs – 4 DJ’s – 1 Magic Ticket!

SOLAS

{419 Glenwood Ave}

Patio : Sip n’ Chill

2nd Floor : R&B / Hip Hop with DJ Highrise

Rooftop : International / Reggae with DJ Fresh J

Hosted By K97.5’s AutumnJoi Live & Brian Dawson

NOIR

{425 Glenwood Ave}

Patio : Sip n’ Chill

Main Floor : Hip Hop & Old Skool with DJ Grant

*Prizes for the best male & female, group and couple costumes*

Also On K97.5: