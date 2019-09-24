4th Annual Boo Bash Halloween Costume Block Party

- Date/time: October 31st, 9:00pm to November 1st, 2:00am
- Venue: Solas / NOIR
- Address: 419 Glenwood, Raleigh, NO, 27603
Thursday, October 31st @9p-2a
2 Clubs – 4 DJ’s – 1 Magic Ticket!
SOLAS
{419 Glenwood Ave}
Patio : Sip n’ Chill
2nd Floor : R&B / Hip Hop with DJ Highrise
Rooftop : International / Reggae with DJ Fresh J
Hosted By K97.5’s AutumnJoi Live & Brian Dawson
NOIR
{425 Glenwood Ave}
Patio : Sip n’ Chill
Main Floor : Hip Hop & Old Skool with DJ Grant
*Prizes for the best male & female, group and couple costumes*
