- Date/time: June 2nd
- Venue: Rock Quarry Park
- Address: Durham, NC
- Web: More Info
The 53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
is coming June 3rd to Rock Quarry Park in Durham
featuring Intro, Mr. Cheeks, Petey Pablo and KRS-One.
FREE admission
Source: City of Durham / City Of Durham
More from K97.5
-
Watch Out For Utility Scammers In Rocky Mount
-
Dreamville Adds Free Event Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
-
Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap
-
Hot Items You Need To Cop From Dreamville's 2023 Pop-Up Shop!
-
Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Pras Money Laundering Case
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
K975's Brian Dawson To Be Honored During Local Celebration of Hip-Hop