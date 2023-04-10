Back To Events

53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival

City of Durham BIMBE 2023
  • Date/time: June 2nd
  • Venue: Rock Quarry Park
  • Address: Durham, NC
  • Web: More Info

is coming June 3rd to Rock Quarry Park in Durham

featuring Intro, Mr. Cheeks, Petey Pablo and KRS-One.

FREE admission

Source: City of Durham / City Of Durham

