Urban One Presents

A Taste of Music Festival & Food Truck Rodeo

An afternoon of food, gospel, hip hop, reggae & R&B on Saturday, June 8th from 2pm-9pm. Located in Downtown Wake Forest at 237 Friendship Chapel Rd.

With performances by the Niito band, the Crucial Fiya Reggae Band, Donna Walston & more.

Advance tix at TASTEOFMUSIC1.EVENTBRITE.com. For vendors & food trucks spaces call 919-863-4506

TASTE OF MUSIC FESTIVAL & FOOD TRUCK RODEO POWERED BY K97.5, Foxy 107/104, & The Light 103.9, BG PREMIER-LEES KITCHEN & THE TRIFECTA GROUP