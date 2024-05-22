- Date/time: Jun 8, 2:00pm to 8:00pm
- Phone: 919-863-4506
- Address: 237 Friendship Chapel Road, Wake Forest, NC, 27587
- Web: http://TASTEOFMUSIC1.EVENTBRITE.com
Urban One Presents
A Taste of Music Festival & Food Truck Rodeo
An afternoon of food, gospel, hip hop, reggae & R&B on Saturday, June 8th from 2pm-9pm. Located in Downtown Wake Forest at 237 Friendship Chapel Rd.
With performances by the Niito band, the Crucial Fiya Reggae Band, Donna Walston & more.
Advance tix at TASTEOFMUSIC1.EVENTBRITE.com. For vendors & food trucks spaces call 919-863-4506
TASTE OF MUSIC FESTIVAL & FOOD TRUCK RODEO POWERED BY K97.5, Foxy 107/104, & The Light 103.9, BG PREMIER-LEES KITCHEN & THE TRIFECTA GROUP
