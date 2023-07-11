- Date/time: July 29th, 6:30pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park
- Web: More Info
The North Carolina Museum of Art welcomes an incredible three-act performance featuring Kamasi Washington and Sun Ra Arkestra, with Dawn Richard: An Afrofuturist Concert, presented by First Citizens Bank!
Coming up Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 pm at the Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park.
Get your tickets now at ncartmuseum.org.
