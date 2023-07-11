Listen Live
Back To Events

An Afrofuturist Concert

Add to Calendar
North Carolina Museum of Art - Afrofuturism Concert
  • Date/time: July 29th, 6:30pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park
  • Web: More Info

The North Carolina Museum of Art welcomes an incredible three-act performance featuring Kamasi Washington and Sun Ra Arkestra, with Dawn Richard: An Afrofuturist Concert, presented by First Citizens Bank!

Coming up Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 pm at the Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park.

Get your tickets now at ncartmuseum.org.

North Carolina Museum of Art - Afrofuturism Concert

Source: North Carolina Museum of Art / North Carolina Museum of Art

More from K97.5
Trending Now

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close