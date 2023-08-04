Listen Live
Back to School Drive

World Overcomers Christian
  • Date/time: August 19th, 10:00am to 2:00pm
  • Address: 2933 S. Miami Blvd, Durham, NC, 27703
Back to School Drive with school supplies and distribution!

