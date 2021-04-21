Bimbe’ Celebration

It’s time for a Bimbé Celebration! This event will consist of some of the highlights of our usual Bimbé Festival including great music, speakers, and tasty food! Enjoy concerts and speakers from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own chairs and sit directly in front of your vehicle in the marked space provided. Multiple time slots will be available for participants to sign up for their favorite talk and band combination.

Event Registration

This is a free event, but preregistration is required. Reserve your parking spot beginning Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m., only one reservation is needed per car. Three different timeslots will be offered. Each timeslot will accommodate up to 80 vehicles. Cars are limited to 4 people, so please plan accordingly!

Register online beginning Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m. Registration will be available through Thursday, May 13, or until all spaces are filled.

Bimbé Celebration Performance Schedule

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Schedule

Feature DJ: Brian Dawson

Time Performer Music Genre 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Dwayne Jordan Black American 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m. CJ Baker Band 90’s/2000’s R&B 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Brevan Hampden Quartet Jazz 1:45 p.m.-2 p.m. DJ Medley

3 p.m.-6 p.m. Schedule

Feature DJ: DJ Fannie Mae

Time Performer Music Genre 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. John Violin Urban Violinist 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Sahara Reggae Band Reggae 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Damaris Joi World 5:45 p.m.-6 p.m. DJ Medley

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Schedule

Feature DJ: DJ Double J

Time Performer Music Genre 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Gavin Maestro R&B 8 p.m.-8:45 p.m. Mavis SWAN Poole Soul 9 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Uptown Swagga Band GoGo 9:45 p.m.-10 p.m. DJ Medley

