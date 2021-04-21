Bimbe’ Celebration

- Date/time: April 15th
- Venue: Durham County Memorial Stadium Parking Lot
- Address: 750 Stadium Drive, Durham, NC
- Web: More Info
It’s time for a Bimbé Celebration! This event will consist of some of the highlights of our usual Bimbé Festival including great music, speakers, and tasty food! Enjoy concerts and speakers from the comfort of your vehicle or bring your own chairs and sit directly in front of your vehicle in the marked space provided. Multiple time slots will be available for participants to sign up for their favorite talk and band combination.
Event Registration
This is a free event, but preregistration is required. Reserve your parking spot beginning Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m., only one reservation is needed per car. Three different timeslots will be offered. Each timeslot will accommodate up to 80 vehicles. Cars are limited to 4 people, so please plan accordingly!
Register online beginning Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m. Registration will be available through Thursday, May 13, or until all spaces are filled.
Bimbé Celebration Performance Schedule
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Schedule
Feature DJ: Brian Dawson
|Time
|Performer
|Music Genre
|11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
|Dwayne Jordan
|Black American
|12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.
|CJ Baker Band
|90’s/2000’s R&B
|1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
|Brevan Hampden Quartet
|Jazz
|1:45 p.m.-2 p.m.
|DJ Medley
3 p.m.-6 p.m. Schedule
Feature DJ: DJ Fannie Mae
|Time
|Performer
|Music Genre
|3 p.m.-3:45 p.m.
|John Violin
|Urban Violinist
|4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
|Sahara Reggae Band
|Reggae
|5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.
|Damaris Joi
|World
|5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.
|DJ Medley
7 p.m.-10 p.m. Schedule
Feature DJ: DJ Double J
|Time
|Performer
|Music Genre
|7 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
|Gavin Maestro
|R&B
|8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.
|Mavis SWAN Poole
|Soul
|9 p.m.-9:45 p.m.
|Uptown Swagga Band
|GoGo
|9:45 p.m.-10 p.m.
|DJ Medley