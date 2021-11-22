BULL CITY HOLIDAYZ 2021

Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) is excited to provide free, festive fun to the Durham community this holiday season! Bull City Holidayz will offer holiday-themed events in December. All events are free, but preregistration is required.

Holiday Parade (All Ages)

Kick off the holiday season at the Durham Holiday Parade! Cheer on dynamic floats, hometown bands, drill teams, schools, and community groups as they make their way down Main Street at the Durham Holiday Parade. The procession will conclude with a guest appearance from Santa. This is a free event, rain or shine.

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Start Time: 11 a.m.

Downtown Durham – Main Street

Laser Light Show (All Ages)

A festive holiday themed laser light show will give families something new to experience this holiday season! This free drive-in style event will offer music played through your car radio that is matched to the amazing light show viewed out your window. We will offer 3 showings. This is a free event but pre-registration is required.

Saturday, December 11, 2021 (Rain Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021)

Start Times: 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., OR 9:30 p.m.

Durham County Memorial Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive

Register Online: registration begins: Monday, November 29, 2021, at 9 a.m. (only one ticket is needed per car)

Food Drive: At the laser light show we will be collecting non-perishable food items for those in need in our community. If you are able, please bring an item from each person in your car. These will be collected at check-in. This is not required but we hope to collect a bounty of food to share with those who need it.

Visit the Laser Light Show – Frequently Asked Questions page for additional information.

Volunteer

Volunteers are needed for many of our upcoming holiday events. Sign-up through ivolunteer to help.

