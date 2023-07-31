Join Bishop Patrick L. Wooden Sr., First Lady Pamela Wooden, and the Women’s Ministry of the Upper Room Church of God in Christ for COMMUNITY DAY. The Parking Lot at the Upper Room Church of God in Christ will be buzzing with energy as the community gathers for a day of celebration and connection.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy, including interactive games, food bank giveaways, a Health and Fitness fair with free health screening, bounce houses, back to school supplies giveaways, and an outdoor flea market. Vendor opportunities are available.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 12th from 9am to 1pm to be part of the COMMUNITY DAY!

To learn more call us at 919-829-6160 or visit upperroomgospel.org.