Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Durham Alumnae Chapter’s Holiday Shopping Bazaar

from 9am to 1pm

It’s time to shop! The Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma ThetaSorority, Inc. will host a Holiday Shopping Bazaar on Saturday, December10, 2022. The event will showcase goods and servicesfrom small, locally-owned businesses. The event will be held at theDurham Alumnae Delta House which is located at 1000 East Forest HillsBlvd, Durham, NC 27707.

The event is free and open to the public!

Vendor registration is $50 until November 28 and $60 until December 7.

Vendors can register here: https://forms.gle/VaEyVgTe8xHNNjPG8.