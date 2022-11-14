Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Durham Alumnae Chapter’s Holiday Shopping Bazaar

- Date/time: December 10th, 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Durham Alumnae Delta House
- Address: 1000 East Forest Hills, Durham, NC, 27707
It’s time to shop! The Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta
Sorority, Inc. will host a Holiday Shopping Bazaar on Saturday, December
10, 2022 from 9am to 1pm. The event will showcase goods and services
from small, locally-owned businesses. The event will be held at the
Durham Alumnae Delta House which is located at 1000 East Forest Hills
Blvd, Durham, NC 27707.
Vendor registration is $50 until November 28 and $60 until December 7.
The event is free and open to the public!
Vendors can register here: https://forms.gle/VaEyVgTe8xHNNjPG8.