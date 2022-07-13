Em City LIVE! Jokers Wild Screening Event

N.A.B.S presents Em City LIVE!

The Triangle area is invited to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Raleigh on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 7:00PM for an experience like never before! Join the legendary DJ and producer along with special guests and the EMC Team for the exclusive screening of the third chapter from the Highs Mids Lows musical project, Jokers Wild.

This is a FREE event but you must RSVP as seating is limited. Secure your seat for this Em City LIVE event NOW. Food and drinks are available for purchase which you can enjoy in the theater. CLICK HERE for more information.