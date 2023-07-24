Join Christ Worship Center Church for Family Festival in the Fayetteville/Hope Mills and surrounding area on August 5th from 11am to 3pm.

The Christ Worship Center Church Family Festival is back, bigger and better than before! They’ll be giving away over 1,000 FREE book bags. Plus FREE hair cuts to school age boys, Bounce Houses, Video Game Truck, Laser Tag, Water Gun Fights, Food Trucks & much more!

Something for the entire family to enjoy. You don’t want to miss this event!

Visit FAMILYFESTIVALDAY.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION!