Freedom Ride for Voting Rights

Beginning in June, BVM will board its signature “Blackest Bus in America” for a voter outreach tour from Mississippi to Washington D.C., making stops in key southern states. BVM’s Freedom Rides for Voting Rights, which continues the tradition of the original Freedom Rides, comes as more than 40 states consider legislation to restrict voting rights, which would have a disproportionate impact on Black communities. In addition to voter outreach and engagement, the bus tour will raise awareness about this harmful legislation and empower communities to combat restrictions to early voting, absentee ballots, and other important reforms. Read more here .

