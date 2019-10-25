Homecoming Saturday Night: All Roads Lead to Rotimi

- Date/time: November 9th
- Venue: Paris Lounge
- Phone: 919.520.7073
- Address: 5500 Atlantic Springs Road, #Suite 103, Raleigh, NC, 27616
- Web: More Info
Homecoming Saturday Night {11.9.19} All Roads Lead to Rotimi at Paris Lounge!
Marceau Winston, Phil Fuller, A.C.T Productions, Bluegoose Presents:
MAJESTIC: The Ultimate Homecoming Finale
Hosted By: Rotimi
Majestic took homecoming by storm last year! So this year we decided to add some STAR POWER to Homecoming! Come and party with alumni, friends and ROTIMI from the hit show POWER!
Tickets are on sale now!
For more info and Table Information please contact 919.520.7073
