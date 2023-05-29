Back To Events

It’s Only Us Tour

Add to Calendar
AG Touring Lil Baby
  • Date/time: September 11th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: PNC Arena
  • Address: 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC
  • Web: More Info

Mammoth Live and AG Touring presents Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour”

featuring The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho on Monday, September 11th at PNC Arena.

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com

AG Touring Lil Baby

Source: AG Touring / AG Touring

More from K97.5
Trending Now
Close