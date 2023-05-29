- Date/time: September 11th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: PNC Arena
- Address: 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC
- Web: More Info
Mammoth Live and AG Touring presents Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour”
featuring The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho on Monday, September 11th at PNC Arena.
Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com
Source: AG Touring / AG Touring
