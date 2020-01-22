Back To Events

Jurassic World Live! at PNC Arena

Jurassic World Live
  • Date/time: February 6th, 12:00am to February 9th, 12:00am
JURASSIC WORLD COMES TO LIFE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A TOURING ARENA SHOW!

Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park!

THE ADVENTURE CONTINUES…

Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex!

EXPERIENCE IT LIVE!

