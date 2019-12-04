Back To Events

MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020

Millennium Tour 2020 in Raleigh
  • Date/time: March 13th
  • Venue: PNC Arena
  • Phone: 9198612300
  • Address: 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC, 27607
THE MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020
Who’s ready for The Millennium Tour 2020?

JUST ANNOUNCED!🚨
The Millennium Tour lineup:
Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Souljaboy

Pre-sale starts Thursday, December 5th at 10AM local time. Use pre-sale code: PARTY to save $5 off the purchase of your ticket.

General onsale starts Friday, December 6th at 10AM.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

 

