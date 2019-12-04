- Date/time: March 13th
- Venue: PNC Arena
- Phone: 9198612300
- Address: 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC, 27607
THE MILLENNIUM TOUR 2020
Who’s ready for The Millennium Tour 2020?
JUST ANNOUNCED!🚨
The Millennium Tour lineup:
Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Souljaboy
Pre-sale starts Thursday, December 5th at 10AM local time. Use pre-sale code: PARTY to save $5 off the purchase of your ticket.
General onsale starts Friday, December 6th at 10AM.
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!
