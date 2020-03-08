MoneyBagg Yo at The Ritz Raleigh

MONEY BAGG YO TIME SERVED TOUR AT THE RITZ RALEIGH ON WEDNESDAY APRIL 1ST FEATURING 42 DUGG & BLACC ZACC. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW.

Demario White B/K/A Moneybagg Yo was born on September 3, 1991 in South Memphis, Tennessee. The oldest of three siblings Moneybagg wore tired of seeing his mom struggle to feed him and his sisters, so he dropped out of High School and began running the streets with hopes to support and provide for his family. During idle time Moneybagg Yo and his bestfriend Elo began freestyle fun, ELO would tell Moneybagg Yo he truly thought Baggs had what it takes to become a rapstar.

In 2015 ELO’s vision came true when Moneybagg Yo dropped Federal, a mixtape that set Memphis and Tennessee surrounding areas ablaze. But It wasnt until his bestfriend ELO was fatally gunned down in 2015 that Moneybagg Yo began to take rap music serious. During these painful times Moneybagg Yo penned and released a CD that wore heavy on the hearts of South and North Memphis. The cd was to titled “ELO” (Everybody Lives On) a tribute to (his Best-friend) the late ELO. In 2016 Moneybagg Yo wasted no time releasing Federal Reloaded, a follow up to ELO. Records like “I need a plug” and “Lil Baby” a video that organically shot to 6 million views on YouTube and counting caught the attention of CMG Yo Gotti. In October of 2016 Youtube video shows Moneybagg Yo signing to Yo Gotti in which video quickly spread online showing Yo Gotti giving MoneyBagg Yo 250k cash as a signing bonus. One week later MoneyBagg Yo and Yo Gotti quickly released “2 Federal” a collective collaboration Album that received millions streams and downloads on multiple sites, giving MoneyBagg Yo national notoriety.

Wanting self recognition, February 14, 2017 Moneybagg Yo released Heartless a cd that peak found its way in all the major also charted #18 on apple music. Moneybagg Yo is expected to release Federal 3x late June of 2017. Moneybagg Yo brings a different style to the game through his creative vision, fashion, his sold stage performance and lyrical story telling. Early 2016 MoneyBagg Yo was just passing out Cds, eating Vianna sausages for dinner. Now heavily involved in community events, MoneyBagg Yo frequently visits grade schools and junior high schools sharing his story with children hoping to inspire kids world wide to never give up on their dreams. Moneybagg Yo continues to work diligently as he takes on the rap game.

