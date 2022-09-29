- Date/time: September 29th to October 2nd
- Venue: NC Central University Theatre - Communications Building
- Phone: 919-530-6242
- Address: 1707 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC, 27707
- Web: More Info
NC Central University Department of Theatre presents
AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’
WHAT: Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Musical
Music: by Fats Waller
Book: written by Murray Horwitz & Richard Maltby, Jr.
And Directed by Nadia Bodie-Smith, PhD
WHEN: Sept. 29, Sept.30, Oct. 1 at 8pm
Oct. 2, at 3pm Matinee
WHERE: 1707 Fayetteville St., Durham,
Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg.
In the University Theatre
Ain’t Misbehavin’ a 1970s Tony Award Winning musical revue features the entertaining musical genius of composer Fats Waller. This lively show captures the sassy and sultry vibes of swing and blues. Popular hits like This Joint is Jumpin, Your Feet’s Too Big, and Fat and Greasy create a feel-good cabaret.
It is an evening of non-stop singing, dancing and laughter. A seat awaits all theatre lovers and supporters. Join us for an unforgettable experience!