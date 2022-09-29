On Air

NC Central University Department of Theatre presents AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’

NC Central Univ Theatre Dept
  • Date/time: September 29th to October 2nd
  • Venue: NC Central University Theatre - Communications Building
  • Phone: 919-530-6242
  • Address: 1707 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC, 27707
  • Web: More Info

NC Central University Department of Theatre presents

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’

WHAT: Ain’t Misbehavin’ – Musical

Music: by Fats Waller

Book: written by Murray Horwitz & Richard Maltby, Jr.

And Directed by Nadia Bodie-Smith, PhD

WHEN: Sept. 29, Sept.30, Oct. 1 at 8pm

Oct. 2, at 3pm Matinee

WHERE: 1707 Fayetteville St., Durham,

Farrison-Newton Communications Bldg.

In the University Theatre

Ain’t Misbehavin’ a 1970s Tony Award Winning musical revue features the entertaining musical genius of composer Fats Waller. This lively show captures the sassy and sultry vibes of swing and blues. Popular hits like This Joint is Jumpin, Your Feet’s Too Big, and Fat and Greasy create a feel-good cabaret.

It is an evening of non-stop singing, dancing and laughter. A seat awaits all theatre lovers and supporters. Join us for an unforgettable experience!

 

For tickets go to visit the North Carolina Central University Department of Theatre website. 

Or call 919-530-6242

Source: NC Central Univ Theatre Dept / NC Central Univ Theatre Dept

