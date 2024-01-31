Listen Live
NC Education Lottery’s 30 Under 30

NC Education Lottery 30 under 30

Radio One Raleigh and the NC Education Lottery are looking to acknowledge those who are positively impacting their community through their outreach and social change efforts.

 

If you are in the Raleigh metropolitan area and between the ages of 20 and 30, enter our Best in Black: 30 Under 30 initiative to be recognized for your efforts!

Enter by clicking here.

 

