NC Education Lottery’s 30 Under 30

- Date/time: Feb 1, 12:00am to Feb 29, 12:00am
- Web: https://nclottery.com/education
Radio One Raleigh and the NC Education Lottery are looking to acknowledge those who are positively impacting their community through their outreach and social change efforts.
If you are in the Raleigh metropolitan area and between the ages of 20 and 30, enter our Best in Black: 30 Under 30 initiative to be recognized for your efforts!
Enter by clicking here.
