Listen Live
Back To Events

NCCU Theatre Presents “Chicken & Biscuits”

Add to Calendar
NC Central Univ Theatre Dept

NCCU Theatre Presents:

The triangle’s premiere of Broadway’s “Chicken & Biscuits” by Douglas Lyons

Family members gather to honor their loved one with unashamed laughter, brave confrontations, and soul searching reconciliation

Directed by Dr. Asabi Howard

Viewing: September 28th-October 1st at 8pm

And September 30th and October 1st at 3pm

For more information call: 919-530-7343 or go to our.show/chickenandbiscuits

NC Central Univ Theatre Dept

Source: NC Central Univ Theatre Dept / NC Central Univ Theatre Dept

More from K97.5
Trending Now

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close