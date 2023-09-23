NCCU Theatre Presents “Chicken & Biscuits”

- Date/time: Sep 28 to Oct 1
- Venue: North Carolina Central University Theatre
- Web: http://our.show/chickenandbiscuits
NCCU Theatre Presents:
The triangle’s premiere of Broadway’s “Chicken & Biscuits” by Douglas Lyons
Family members gather to honor their loved one with unashamed laughter, brave confrontations, and soul searching reconciliation
Directed by Dr. Asabi Howard
Viewing: September 28th-October 1st at 8pm
And September 30th and October 1st at 3pm
For more information call: 919-530-7343 or go to our.show/chickenandbiscuits
