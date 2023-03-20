- Date/time: April 22nd to April 30th
- Venue: Fletcher Theater
- Address: 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
Get tickets to see the
North Carolina Theatre’s The Color Purple
Coming April 22-30 at Fletcher Theater.
More from K97.5
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
Okay, Let's Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Former Lakers, Pau Gasol Gets A Surprise From Vanessa Bryant
-
Surveillance Video Of Shooting That Killed Meek Mill's Artist Dex Osama Released (WATCH)
-
Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club
-
Floyd Mayweather Ex-Fiance Says "He Will Never Own The Clippers"
-
AM BUZZ: Robin Thicke’s No Pants Party; Draya Breaks The Internet & More…