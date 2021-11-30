Back To Events

North Carolina’s Official New Years Eve Extravaganza 2022

NYE NC Extravaganzza 2022
  • Date/time: December 31st
  • Venue: Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown
  • Address: 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC, 27609
K97.5 | Foxy 107 | SE7EN Productions Presents…

Friday, December 31, 2021

Hosted & Music by: DJ Clue & DJ Shakey

No Refunds | 21+ Event

North Raleigh Hilton

3415 Wake Forest Road  | Raleigh, NC 27609

Rooms Starting at $139 | Code: NYE21

Ticket Locations:

Nique Styles

6608 Six Forks Rd. Ste Buiding 202 Ste. Z-8 Raleigh, NC

919-492-8039

Clipperz Barber Shop

2819 Brentwood rd. Raleigh, NC

919-633-8496

Doors Open at 9:30pm |  21 & up Event!

