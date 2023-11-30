Listen Live
North Carolina’s Official NYE Extravaganza 2024

North Carolina’s Official NYE Extravaganza 2024.

Music by: @djhighrise, @djshykey & other special guests.

N. Raleigh Hilton 3415 Wake Forest Rd. Raleigh, NC 27609.

Cheapest rooms in the city $169/Room using code: NYE 2024.

Online Tickets Available Now! www.nye24.eventbrite.com.

Ticket Locations: Nique Styles @niquestyles – 6608 Six Forks Rd. Suite 202 Raleigh, NC 919-492-8039.

Largest NYE Event 10 Years in a Row!!

Brought to you by @ron_te

Source: Seven Productions / Seven Productions

