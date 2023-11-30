- Date/time: Dec 31 to Jan 1
- Venue: Hilton North Raleigh
- Address: 3415 Wake Forest Rd., Raleigh, NC, 27609
- Web: http://www.nye24.eventbrite.com
North Carolina’s Official NYE Extravaganza 2024.
Music by: @djhighrise, @djshykey & other special guests.
N. Raleigh Hilton 3415 Wake Forest Rd. Raleigh, NC 27609.
Cheapest rooms in the city $169/Room using code: NYE 2024.
Online Tickets Available Now! www.nye24.eventbrite.com.
Ticket Locations: Nique Styles @niquestyles – 6608 Six Forks Rd. Suite 202 Raleigh, NC 919-492-8039.
Largest NYE Event 10 Years in a Row!!
Brought to you by @ron_te
