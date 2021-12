NYE 2022 Open Bar Party @rosebarraleigh. Everybody free 7p-8:30p on 12/31. @iamb.rose buying everyone 1st drink between 7p-10p.

Advanced tickets available at nyeopenbar.eventbrite.com.

Get a free booth to Celebrate your birthday at Rosebar, DM @iamb.rose or text 919-995-7215.

@K975 broadcasting live from 10p-12a. Rosebar 2645 E. Millbrook Rd. Raleigh

