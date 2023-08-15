Listen Live
One Fam Fest

Radio One - One Fam Fest - WTVD Sponsor
  • Date/time: Sep 9, 11:00am to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Kerr Scott Building (Located at the NC State Fairgrounds)
  • Address: 1025 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC

K97.5 presents One Fam Fest

Saturday, September 9th from 11am to 6pm at the NC State Fairgrounds in the Kerr Scott Building.

Including live performances, seminars, vendor pavilion, food trucks, and more!

FREE for the entire family.

