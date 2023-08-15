- Date/time: Sep 9, 11:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Kerr Scott Building (Located at the NC State Fairgrounds)
- Address: 1025 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC
K97.5 presents One Fam Fest
Saturday, September 9th from 11am to 6pm at the NC State Fairgrounds in the Kerr Scott Building.
Including live performances, seminars, vendor pavilion, food trucks, and more!
FREE for the entire family.
