Fellas, get your tuxedos and suits ready. Ladies, pull out those sexy dresses and gowns. Ok, Raleigh & Durham! It’s your time to experience @orchestranoir. Meet us at @decraleigh (Memorial Auditorium) on Saturday, July 16 at 8p. We are also celebrating @thereal_dynasty5 25th anniversary.

Orchestra Noir: The Atlanta African-American Orchestra is coming to the Memorial Auditorium July 16th. For tickets visit Duke Energy Center Box Office, http://www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com or call 1-800-982-2787