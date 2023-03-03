- Date/time: March 10th
- Venue: PNC ARENA
- Address: 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27607
Join Reggie Jackson Airport Honda at Women’s Empowerment
Friday, March 10th 4:30pm at the PNC Arena in Raleigh
Stop by the Reggie Jackson Airport Honda booth to say hello and learn about their dealership.
A proud sponsor of Women’s Empowerment: Reggie Jackson Airport Honda
Part of Hendrick Automotive Group, the name you know and trust.
Just off Highway 70 near 540.
Visit their website for more info.
You can get Women’s Empowerment tickets Here.
