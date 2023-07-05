Ruth E. Carter Afrofuturism in Costume Design

- Date/time: July 5th to August 6th
- Venue: North Carolina Museum of Art
- Web: More Info
Black Panther. Malcom X. Selma.
Experience the iconic work of Academy Award Winning Costume Designer, Ruth E. Carter at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
More than 60 original garments that have defined generations through film and TV are on view now through August 6.
Buy your tickets at NCArtMuseum.org/Afrofuturism today! Final weeks!
